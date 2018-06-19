Dr. Dre reportedly making movie about Motown legend Marvin Gaye

DETROIT - Marvin Gaye's story may finally be hitting the big screen.

Dr. Dre is working on a film about the late Motown legend, according to Variety. The film is in its early stages.

The rights to Gaye's music has been secured, according to the report.

There have been several efforts to bring Gaye's story to the big screen, but many have struggled getting authorization from his family.

Marvin Gaye signed with Detroit's Motown Records (Tamla) in 1961.

Gaye was fatally shot by his father on April 1, 1984, at their home in Los Angeles. He has been posthumously honored with the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

