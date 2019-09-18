Detroit Youth Choir awaits results after performance in 'America's Got Talent' finals

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir brought back the song that got them to Hollywood in the first place and now, they're hoping it'll bring them home with the title of "America's Got Talent" champions.

Wednesday night, we'll find out who wins it all in the "AGT" live results finale, starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4.

No matter what happens, in the eyes of Detroit the choir has already won. The group has made an impression on not just the judges, but the nation too.

Judge Simon Cowell is known for his more critical remarks, but he has been one of the Detroit Youth Choir's biggest cheerleaders -- complimenting the group on every song choice during the competition. That includes their decision to perform "Can't Hold Us" again.

Win or lose, Local 4 is throwing the official DYC homecoming party Friday in Campus Martius. It starts at 4 p.m. and everybody is invited to welcome the choir back home.

