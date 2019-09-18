Will Detroit Youth Choir win it all on AGT? We'll find out tonight

DETROIT - Voting has ended and now we wait to see if the Detroit Youth Choir will win it all on "America's Got Talent."

They performed in the finals of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night, getting a standing ovation from the crowd and the judges.

For their performance, the choir went back to the song that got them a golden buzzer, "Can't Hold Us," and they added their own special Detroit flavor with different lyrics and choreography.

Tonight, we'll find out who wins it all in the "AGT" live results finale, starting at 8 p.m. on Local 4. Kimberly Gill is in Hollywood with the choir with the latest on Local 4 and on our Instagram page.

The downtown Detroit skyline was lit up in purple, showing support for the DYC. From the Greektown Casino to Beacon Park to Campus Martius Park, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing the choir's signature color.

Watch the performance below:

