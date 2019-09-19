Detroit Youth Choir takes 2nd place in 'America's Got Talent' finals

DETROIT - It's been a wild ride! The Detroit Youth Choir captured the hearts of the nation as they made their way into the top two of "America's Got Talent."

The group finished in second place in the finals and while they're not taking home the $1 million prize, they'll always be champions to the city of Detroit.

During their performance Tuesday, the choir went back to the song that earned them that golden buzzer, "Can't Hold Us." They added a Detroit spin to the song with different lyrics and choreography.

Tuesday night, the downtown Detroit skyline was lit up in purple to show support for the DYC. From the Greektown Casino to Beacon Park to Campus Martius Park, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing the choir's signature color.

