WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir, Ndlovu Youth Choir kick off finale show of 'America's Got Talent'

The Detroit Youth Choir and Ndlovu Youth Choir kicked off Wednesday night's finale show of "America's Got Talent" with powerful performances.

Watch the performance from Wednesday night below [LINK]:

During their performance Tuesday, the choir went back to the song that earned them that golden buzzer, "Can't Hold Us." They added a Detroit spin to the song with different lyrics and choreography.

On Tuesday night, the downtown Detroit skyline was lit up in purple to show support for the DYC. From the Greektown Casino to Beacon Park to Campus Martius Park, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing the choir's signature color.

Watch Detroit Youth Choir's finale performance below [LINK]:

Watch Ndlovu Youth Choir's finale performance below [LINK]:

