Detroit Youth Choir will peform in Vegas with 'AGT' winner Kodi Lee

Even though the Detroit Youth Choir (DYC) did not win "America's Got Talent," they will still get the chance to perform in Las Vegas.

The choir will perform with "AGT" winner Kodi Lee in Las Vegas in November (Nov. 7-10). Lee won the most votes to claim the title, while DYC came in second place.

Lee also won a $1 million prize. He will perform Nov. 7-10 at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

He better be on his game or DYC will steal the show!

