Ford Fund surprises Detroit Youth Choir with new van, scholarships for each student

Detroit Youth Choir members received a new van and scholarships from the Ford Fund on Sept. 25, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A surprise awaited the Detroit Youth Choir after they performed inside Michigan Central Station on Wednesday evening.

The Ford Fund gifted the choir with a new van and each member of the choir with a $1,000 scholarship.

The Detroit Youth Choir performs inside Michigan Central Station on Sept. 25, 2019. (WDIV)

The choir has been on what you may call a welcome home tour after placing second in NBC's "America's Got Talent."

The came home to a welcome party in Campus Martius during which they received a $1 million endowment.

