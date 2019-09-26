WATCH: Detroit Youth Choir performs inside Michigan Central Station, gets surprise from Ford Fund

DETROIT - A surprise awaited the Detroit Youth Choir after they performed inside Michigan Central Station on Wednesday evening.
Watch the performance above.
The Ford Fund gifted the choir with a new van and each member of the choir with a $1,000 scholarship.
The choir has been on what you may call a welcome home tour after placing second in NBC's "America's Got Talent."
The came home to a welcome party in Campus Martius during which they received a $1 million endowment.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.