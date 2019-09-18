Parents of Detroit Youth Choir members anxiously watch final performance on 'AGT'

DETROIT - Tension, excitement and happy tears filled the room as more than 100 parents and friends packed the Northwest Activities Center for a watch party to support the Detroit Youth Choir on "America's Got Talent."

The parents haven't seen their children in two months and their kids have kept what their performance numbers would be super secret.

"My son won't tell me and I want to know," DYC parent Kyana Smith laughingly told us.

When the children took the stage they had no idea who had solos.

LaToya Elliott looked up to see her son DeAndre rapping on national TV.

"I was just floored by my son's performance and how well he did and how well the kids did it was just wow," Elliott told us.

The choir practices four days a week after school so what we all see on TV now has required a lot of time, effort and sweat behind the scenes.

"I'm just having a proud dad moment," DYC parent Darnell Echols said. "I'm proud of him, the choir, Mr. White and now they have a chance to win it all."

