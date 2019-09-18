Vote for DYC on AGT: Detroit Youth Choir gives 'electrifying' performance on 'AGT'

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir needs your help!

They performed in the finals of "America's Got Talent" and they need your vote. Voting is open now until 7 a.m. Wednesday. The winner will be announced Wednesday night on Local 4 / NBC.

The downtown Detroit skyline was lit up in purple, showing support for the DYC. From the Greektown Casino to Beacon Park to Campus Martius Park, you couldn't go anywhere without seeing the choir's signature color.

For their performance, the choir went back to the song that got them a golden buzzer, "Can't Hold Us," and they added their own special Detroit flavor with different lyrics and choreography.

"Tonight was my first time actually sitting in the theater to listen to DYC perform and it was electrifying," Kimberly Gill said.

