WATCH: Catching up with Kygo moments after performance with Detroit Youth Choir on 'AGT'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - It was an exciting night early into the results show of "America's Got Talent" for the Detroit Youth Choir.

The Detroit Youth Choir and Ndlovu Youth Choir shared the stage with Kygo and Macklemore for an INCREDIBLE cover of "Higher Love" and "Can't Hold Us!"

Kygo is a producer and DJ. His real name is Kyrre Gorvell-Dahll. He has been called "the next EDM (electronic/dance music) superstar." He got his start in his bedroom and is now considered one of the best electronic artists.

Local 4's Kimberly Gill caught up with Kygo moments after the performance to get his thoughts on the Detroit Youth Choir.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.