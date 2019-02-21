Eminem slams Netflix for cancelling 'The Punisher'

We now know at least one Netflix show Eminem watches.

Netflix on Monday canceled the only two Marvel Television shows it has left, effectively ending its relationship with the Disney company.

The upcoming third season of "Jessica Jones" will be the show's last, Netflix said on Monday. The company also announced that "The Punisher" will not return for a third season.

Well, Eminem is apparently a big fan of "The Punisher," because on Wednesday night, he took to Twitter for a rare comment on a pop culture event:

DEAR @NETFLIX,



REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!!



SINCERELY,

MARSHALL — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 21, 2019

Marvel Television is the TV unit of Disney's Marvel Entertainment, which produced some of 2018's biggest blockbusters, including "Black Panther" and "Avengers: Infinity War."

With the impending launch of Disney's own streaming service, some of the company's executives have not ruled out a possible second life for the Marvel shows that Netflix canceled. The other three Marvel Television series on Netflix -- "Daredevil," "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage" -- were canceled last year.

Disney hasn't officially said that the Marvel television series will be added to Disney+, but Kevin Mayer, chairman of Disney's direct-to-consumer division, called them "high quality shows" that could "possibly" be revived on the new streamer.

