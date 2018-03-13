Former Bad Boy Records rapper Craig Mack dies at 46

Former Bad Boy Records rapper Craig Mack has died at the age of 46.

DJ Scratch reported the sad news in an Instagram post this week.

"I just got a disturbing phone call. I cannot believe this dude is gone. He just reached out a couple of weeks ago for me to speak on his documentary about his life. Because Craig was my rodie on tour. He would set up & break down my turntables every night on tour. Rest In Peace Lil Bro," Scratch posted.

The New York Daily News reports Mack died of heart failure near his South Carolina home on Monday.

Mack's hit single "Flava In Ya Ear" under Bad Boy Records put the rapper on the map, giving the label its first platinum single.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.