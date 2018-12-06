'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe is apparently a Lions fan and we feel for him

DETROIT - You didn't have to pick this life, Daniel.
Daniel Radcliffe, of "Harry Potter" fame, was photographed wearing a Detroit Lions winter hat this week while attending a play.
A fan snapped a photo with him and posted it to Twitter.
Daniel Radcliffe - wonderful actor, incredibly nice person!#LifespanOfaFact #Broadway pic.twitter.com/Nf3kt6HUOV — dorothy fahn (@DorothyFahn) November 24, 2018
It's not shocking to hear of Radcliffe in the Detroit or Michigan area. He's been in a relationship with a Michigan woman for some years and has been spotted around town.
It's just really sad to see him voluntarily decide to become a Detroit Lions fan. But at least we can all wallow together, knowing Daniel Radcliffe is also yelling at his television on Sunday.
