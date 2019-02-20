Jeopardy! All-Star Game coming to Local 4

Let the games begin! Six teams of elite JEOPARDY! contestants are set to face off in the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games. Starting Wednesday, February 20, fans will have the chance to see their favorite players join forces and play JEOPARDY! like it’s never been played before: in teams.

Which Team Will Win the All-Star Games?

The 18 elite contestants returning for the JEOPARDY! All-Star Games are among the winningest and most popular players in recent JEOPARDY! history. Six teams are composed of three players each, with one designated Team Captain. The Team Captains are some of the most notable names to ever play the game: Colby Burnett, Buzzy Cohen, Julia Collins, Ken Jennings, Austin Rogers, and Brad Rutter.

The teams are as follows:

Team Colby:

Colby Burnett, Pam Mueller and Alan Lin.

Team captain Colby Burnett is the only person to have won both the Tournament of Champions and the Teacher's Tournament, where he won $250,000.

Team Buzzy:

Buzzy Cohen, Alex Jacob and Jennifer Giles.

Nicknamed "Mr. Personallity" by Alex Trebec, Buzzy Cohen is a 9 game champion who won the 2017 Tournament of Champions. He has since become an avid weightlifter, specializing in the deadlift. Buzzy's total lifetime earnings are $164,603.

Team Julia:

Julia Collins, Ben Ingram and Seth Wilson.

As a 20 game champion Julia Collins has the second highest overall winning streak, and the highest currently held by a woman. Julia's total lifetime earnings are $428,100.

Team Ken:

Ken Jennings, Matt Jackson and Monica Thieu.

Holding a 74 game winning streak, Ken Jennings shocked the world during his time on Jeopardy!. His total earnings are over $3.4 million.

Team Austin:

Austin Rogers, Roger Craig and Leonard Cooper.

Known for his animation on the show, Austin Rogers became an overnight media sensation. He ranked 3rd in the Tournament of Champions. Austin's total lifetime earnings are over $400,000.

Team Brad:

Brad Rutter, Larissa Kelly and David Madden.

Nothing short of a computer has been able to beat Brad Rutter so far. He currently holds the record for highest lifetime earnings, at $4.3 million.

The JEOPARDY! All-Star Games will air over the course of 10 weekdays from Wednesday, February 20 to Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

The first round of play consists of two two game matches played over three shows. The first round match ups are:

Match 1

Airing Wednesday, Feb. 20 to Friday, Feb. 22

Team Colby vs. Team Buzzy vs. Team Brad

Match 2

Airing Monday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, Feb. 27

Team Julia vs. Team Ken vs. Team Austin

The winning team will share a $1 million grand prize the second place team will split $300,000 and the third place team will take home $100,000.

To learn more about the tournament, please visit Jeopardy.com.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.