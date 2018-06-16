Mike Shinoda's 'Post Traumatic' shows raw look at grieving process after Chester Bennington's death

Mike Shinoda's solo album, "Post Traumatic," provides a raw look into the artist's grieving process as he copes with the loss of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington.

The album, released Friday, reveals strength as Shinoda grapples with pain while in the public eye.

It begins with a song that features voicemails of people checking in on Shinoda after Bennington's death last summer. It then dives into the impact it had on the singer and how he's pressed through struggles in his life, including the conflict of planning and performing a concert in Bennington's honor.

"Over Again" details how Shinoda was feeling as the band tried to figure out what to do when their longtime bandmate suddenly passed.

Shinoda both sings and revisits his rapping on the tracks, a sound that was common in Linkin Park songs, especially their early work.

In addition to the songs, Shinoda dropped music videos for each track and a book with paintings that go along with the music.

"Post Traumatic" is a creative, well put-together mix of artistry fueled by tragedy.

Click here to listen to the full album.

