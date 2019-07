Getty Images

Detroit's Big Sean dropped his newest song on Wednesday afternoon.

The new song, "Overtime," is a three-plus minute freestyle produced by another Detroit native, Key Wane.

As usual, Sean talks a lot about his hometown, mentioning Cass Tech, Aaliyah and the Detroit Lions.

Overtime out now streaming everywhere! The energy is UP! 🌎 https://t.co/5resNbLo8f pic.twitter.com/TPLEurOMOT — Sean Don (@BigSean) July 24, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.