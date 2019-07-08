Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in Round 3 of Led Zeppelin region

1975: The Led Zeppelin double album "Physical Graffiti" is released. The album, which included songs like "Kashmir," "Trampled Under Foot" and "Black Country Woman," was the band's second most commercially successful release, selling eight…

Welcome to Round 3 of the Led Zeppelin region of the Classic Rock Bracket!

Get on the "Stairway to Heaven" with the fifth-best selling artist in the world. Zeppelin's nine albums all placed in the top 10 of the Billboard album chart, with six of them reaching the No. 1 spot.

Zeppelin is one of our four No. 1 seeds, of course. They had no trouble advancing to the third round with an easy win over Van Morrison.

Other highlights from the second round round:

No. 3 Doobie Brothers was defeated by No. 11 Rush in the biggest upset of the region.

ZZ Top took care of business against BTO, advancing to the final 16.

Every Monday, through the month of July, we'll advance the bracket to the next round, with a winner being announced at the end of July.

