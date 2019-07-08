Classic Rock Bracket: Vote in Round 3 of Beatles region

1965: The Beatles receive their MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) awards.

Welcome to Round 3 of the Beatles region of the Classic Rock Bracket.

You may have heard of the little band from Liverpool who rose to fame in the U.S. in the mid-1960s. The Beatles are obviously one of the greatest bands ever and claim our No. 1 overall seed in the bracket.

More info on the Classic Rock Bracket: Crowning the best act of the iconic music era

The second round featured a couple of stunners: No. 3 Elton John beat No. 6 David Bowie by nearly 30 percentage points. No. 13 Bob Seger defeated Fleetwood Mac, becoming the highest seeded team to advance to the third round, although Seger will face The Beatles next.

Every Monday, through the month of July, we'll advance the bracket to the next round, with a winner being announced at the end of July.

