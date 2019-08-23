'Making of Motown' documentary premieres tonight in Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK, Mich. - The new Motown documentary, "Hitsville: The Making of Motown," is premiering tonight at Emagine Royal Oak.

It focuses on the period beginning with the birth of Motown in Detroit in 1958 until its relocation to Los Angeles in the early 1970s. The film tracks the unique system that Berry Gordy assembled that enabled Motown to become the most successful record label of all time.

Smokey Robinson, Martha Reeves and The Jacksons family are among the star-studded cast.

The premiere is set for 7 p.m. with a 9 p.m. reception.

