PHOTOS: Melanie Martinez performs sold out show at The Fillmore Detroit

Melanie Martinez performs at The Fillmore Detroit on Oct. 23, 2019. (Kayla Clarke/WDIV)

Pop singer Melanie Martinez performed a sold out show at The Fillmore Detroit Wednesday.

The set featured a large screen as the backdrop, playing videos throughout her performance and short clips between set changes.

True to her music, the set and performance as a whole was rather fantastical. It was clear everything was thought out and part of the show, from the set itself to facial expressions. Martinez was not shy on stage, and her vocal skills were on par with recordings of her music.

The crowd was filled with fans, some sporting hairstyles or wigs similar to her iconic split-color hairstyle.

Martinez is touring following the recent release of her "K-12" album and film that accompanies the album. Both were released on Sept. 6.

View photos of the concert below:

