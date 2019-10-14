Some facts about Eminem's 'Encore' as album turns 15

Eminem performs at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards at the Sony Pictures Studios on June 5, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Eminem's "Encore" turns 15 next month.

The album was successful when it dropped in 2004, but it also received a great deal of criticism and mixed reviews.

Here are some facts about the Detroit rapper's record, his fourth released through a major label:

1) "Encore" was released early after it leaked.

The album was slated to be released Nov. 16, 2004, but that date was moved up to Nov. 12, 2004 after it leaked to the internet.

2) Eminem was investigated by the Secret Service over one of the tracks.

Lyrics from "We As Americans," which leaked a year before the album's release and ended up as a bonus track on "Encore," drew the attention of the Secret Service.

The Secret Service investigated a possible threat against then-President George W. Bush after Eminem rapped, "(Expletive) money. I don't rap for dead presidents. I'd rather see the president dead."

3) "Encore" topped Billboard charts.

The record topped the Billboard 200 weekly chart in 2004 and finished 2005 at the second spot on the Billboard 200 year-end chart.

4) The album sold 710,000 copies in the first three days it was available.

The album was purchased 1.5 million times in its first week out. It has since been certified 5x Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

5) Eminem has criticized the album.

The rapper has criticized "Encore," calling it mediocre and saying in interviews that it isn't some of his best work.

6) Eminem said he quickly wrote new songs to replace some leaked tracks.

In a 2017 interview with Vulture, Eminem said he quickly wrote several new songs to replace ones that had leaked. He called the result of that "goofy" and said the album would have been different if the tracks hadn't leaked.

7) "Encore" received several Grammy nominations.

in 2005, the album received a Grammy nomination in the Best Rap Performance By a Duo or Group and Best Rap Album category. The song "Mockingbird" received a nomination for Best Rap Solo Performance.

In 2004, the song "Just Lose" It was nominated for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Em did not win any Grammys for the album or songs from it.

