You can now add podcasts to your Spotify playlists

Mario Tama/Getty Images

DETROIT - Spotify rolled out a feature this week that allows listeners to add podcasts to their playlists.

Previously, users could only make playlists with music. Now, they can add podcasts to their own playlists or combine them with music.

Podcasts can only be added to playlists on the app. Desktop users can listen to playlists that already have podcasts on them, but they can't make such playlists on the computer.

Earlier this year, the streaming service combined music and news when it unveiled the personalized "Your Daily Drive."

