Nickelodeon reportedly looking to reboot 'Clarissa Explains It All' with Melissa Joan Hart

The world of reboots is never ending and now another 1990s show may be on the way back to your television.

The 1990s Nickelodeon series "Clarissa Explains It All" may be rebooted with its original star Melissa Joan Hart.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday:

"The reboot would see former star Melissa Joan Hart reprise her role as Clarissa Darling, only this time, she would play the mother of the family. Series creator Mitchell Kriegman is also in talks to return to write and exec produce. Hart will also exec produce via her Hartbreak Films banner, which she runs with her mother, TV producer Paula Hart. Nickelodeon declined comment as deals with both Hart and Kriegman are not done. The project, sources say, is in early development at Nickelodeon."

The show originally aired from 1991 to 1994, with Melissa Joan Hart playing Clarissa Darling, a teenager who often speaks to the camera directly.

