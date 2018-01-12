Looking For A Movie To See This Weekend?

Movie Reviewer Greg Russell joins us live in studio for Reel Talk! There are a couple new movies out this weekend to check out. First, we talked about The Post which goes nationwide this weekend. Greg Russell caught up with a few of the stars of the movie to get their take on the story. Russell gave The Post 5 Reels and said that this is his favorite movie right now.

Next they talked about Paddington 2, this is a very fun and charming family movie to see! Also out this weekend is The Commuter which stars Liam Neeson. Greg Russell catches up with Neeson about the movie.