Jennifer Garner talks to Live In The D about her new movie "Peppermint"

Local 4 movie reviewer Greg Russell joined us in the studio to talk about the new movies out this weekend.

We started with the new revenge movie starring Jennifer Garner, Peppermint. Russell says it's the female version of Death Wish. At the beginning of the movie there was an incident with her husband and daughter, she disappears for five years and then comes back as a fighting machine. Garner says this movie does such a great job of of taking advantage of a mother's rage. Russell gave this movie four out of five reels.

Russell also talked about The Nun. This movie takes place in Romania, where a young nun commits suicide so the Vatican sends a priest, who has an experience in exorcism, and a nun to investigate the suicide of the young nun. Russell says it's a great date night movie and he gave it three out of five reels.