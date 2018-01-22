Opening Night Special: $59 tickets to 'Motown the Musical' in Detroit on June 5

DETROIT - WDIV and "Motown the Musical" are teaming up for a special opening night offer. You can buy tickets to the June 5 performance at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit for $59.

Motown the Musical tells the story of Detroiter Berry Gordy building his record company into a musical force that change there world. Here's a description of the Broadway show:

It began as one man's story… became everyone's music… and is now Broadway's musical. MOTOWN THE MUSICAL is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson and many more. Motown shattered barriers, shaped our lives and made us all move to the same beat. Featuring classic songs such as “My Girl” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” experience the story behind the music in the record-breaking smash hit MOTOWN THE MUSICAL!

The one-night offer is courtesy of WDIV and Broadway in Detroit, which is sponsored by Chrysler Pacifica.

"Motown the Musical" runs in Detroit June 5-10. The show is 2 hours and 40 minutes with an intermission. Here's how you can buy tickets.

To get the $59 deal, go to the Ticketmaster page and select "Opening Night Special" (see an example below) from the "Type" menu, or when selecting tickets on seat map.

