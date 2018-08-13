Tributes, prayers pour in for 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Fellow musicians, artists and fans are sending well-wishes and prayers to "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who is gravely ill, according to her family.

Franklin, 76, was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was just 2 the family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born.

The news of Franklin's health has been met with an outpouring of support.

Praying for the Queen of Soul 🙏🙏 #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time 🙏🏾 LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...❤️ https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Praying for Aretha Franklin and her family right now! ❤️🙏🏽 — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2018

Give a thought to Aretha Franklin, the first female artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Queen, y'all. pic.twitter.com/S82cBmoNyy — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) August 13, 2018

All my prayers are with #ArethaFranklin and her family 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) August 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.