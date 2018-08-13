Entertainment

Tributes, prayers pour in for 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit

By Ken Haddad, Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Aretha Franklin performs at Radio City Music Hall on February 17, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Fellow musicians, artists and fans are sending well-wishes and prayers to "The Queen of Soul" Aretha Franklin, who is gravely ill, according to her family.

Franklin, 76, was born in Memphis, Tenn. in 1942, the daughter of the famous pastor and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin. When Aretha was just 2 the family left Memphis for New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, and a Motor City legend was ready to be born.

The news of Franklin's health has been met with an outpouring of support. 

