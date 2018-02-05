VIDEO: Watch Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl 52 halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Watch Justin Timberlake's entire Super Bowl 52 halftime show performance.

Timberlake performed the halftime show at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minnesota between New England and Philadelphia.

Watch Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl show below:

Justin Timberlake announces new single, album

"Man of the Woods" dropped February 2, just two days before Timberlake takes the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show.

The performance will mark Timberlake's first return to the Super Bowl since his controversial set in 2004, when he ripped away part of headliner Janet Jackson's outfit, exposing one of her breasts.

