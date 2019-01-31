WATCH: Comedian Chris D'Elia returns with hilarious Eminem parody

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 25: Actor/comedian Chris D'Elia performs his stand-up comedy routine as part of the Aces of Comedy series at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on August 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Chris D'Elia has become known for his hilarious Eminem impressions -- and he's back with another.

D'Elia posted his latest Eminem parody on Instagram this week, which features the comedian roaming around a messy garage while freestyle rapping.

Watch it below: (Warning: Video contains explicit language )

Here's another parody from 2018:

