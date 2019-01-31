WATCH: Comedian Chris D'Elia returns with hilarious Eminem parody

Chris D'Elia has become known for his hilarious Eminem impressions -- and he's back with another.
D'Elia posted his latest Eminem parody on Instagram this week, which features the comedian roaming around a messy garage while freestyle rapping.
Watch it below: (Warning: Video contains explicit language)
Here's another parody from 2018:
Aight man. @chrisdelia wins. pic.twitter.com/drUwRrxkNX — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) September 3, 2018
