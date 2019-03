The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has arrived.

The film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, is slated to hit theaters on July 26.

Here's the synopsis:

A faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.