VIDEO: Watch Pink perform National Anthem at Super Bowl 52 in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS - Watch Pink sing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl in Minnesota on Feb. 4, 2018.

Watch Pink's National Anthem performance below:

Pink, who released her latest album, "Beautiful Trauma," in October, joins the likes of Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Luke Bryan, Idina Menzel, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys to perform the national anthem before a Super Bowl.

