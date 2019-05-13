Wheel of Fortune's Wheelmobile will be in Detroit searching for contestants

Local fans will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff.

DETROIT - Wheel of Fortune’s Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional vehicle, will be in Detroit searching for contestants to play on America’s Game.

The open auditions will take place Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly known as Chene Park Detroit Amphitheatre.

Local fans will have the opportunity to show off their personality and puzzle solving skills in front of Wheel of Fortune staff and be evaluated as a contestant for the show’s upcoming 37th season.

The event will be hosted by a traveling team, bringing the fun and excitement of Wheel of Fortune to local Michiganders.

Those interested in auditioning will fill out an application, have his or her name drawn at random to play a simulated version of the game onstage, and walk away with unique prizes.

The Wheel of Fortune promotions team will begin handing out applications one hour before each show begins with each show lasting about an hour.

Anyone who submits a completed application has the chance to be called onstage to audition during the show or selected at random to be invited to a future final round of auditions when the show’s contestant producers return to the area.

For nearly 20 years, the Wheelmobile has been making fans’ dreams come true.

“Every year, Wheel of Fortune receives over 1 million inquiries from viewers who want to be contestants,” says Executive Producer Harry Friedman.

“The Wheelmobile was created to give people all over the country an opportunity to realize that dream.” In fact, most contestants who appear on Wheel of Fortune are discovered at Wheelmobile events in their hometowns.

The Wheelmobile event will to be held within the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre. The event is free with the exception of a $5 charge to park at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre parking lot.

Limited street parking is also available. Applications to audition will be distributed within the Amphitheatre, accessible through the main walkway and the Main Gate entrance.

Wheel of Fortune airs weeknights at 7 p.m. on Local 4. For more information on the Wheelmobile, tune into Local 4, log on to clickondetroit.com or visit wheeloffortune.com.

Reaching more than 26 million weekly viewers, Wheel of Fortune reaches more viewers than any other program on television.

