Will Detroit Youth Choir make it to 'AGT' finals? We'll find out tonight

The Detroit Youth Choir will find out if they're heading to the final round of "America's Got Talent" tonight!

The amazing choir took the stage in the semifinal on Tuesday night with their spin of "High Hopes," by Panic! At The Disco.

Tonight at 8 p.m. on Local 4:

Only five of the previous night's performers will move on to the Finals.

Tonight, viewers will have one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save, by using the America's Got Talent Official App or going to NBC.com. (More on how to vote here)

Also featuring a surprise guest performance! Starring creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host, Terry Crews.

Local 4's Kimberly Gill will be live from Hollywood tonight on Local 4!

Watch the choir's semifinal performance below:

