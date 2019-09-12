Detroit Youth Choir to compete in 'America's Got Talent' finals

The Detroit Youth Choir found out they're heading to the final round of "America's Got Talent."

The amazing choir took the stage in the semifinal on Tuesday night with their spin of "High Hopes," by Panic! At The Disco.

Only five of Tuesday night's performers moved on to the Finals. Viewers had one last chance to send their favorite performer to the next round by participating in the Dunkin' Save, by using the America's Got Talent Official App or going to NBC.com. (More on how to vote here)

Watch the choir's semifinal performance below:

Local 4 will have more coverage Wednesday night on Local 4 News at 11:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.