Detroit Youth Choir delivers 'powerful' cover on 'AGT' stage: Watch it here

The whole country experienced the spirit of Detroit again on Tuesday night!

The Detroit Youth Choir performed "High Hopes" by Panic! at the Disco.

The Detroit Youth Choir performed on the live semifinal of "America's Got Talent," and we are putting the weight of the station behind motivating our viewers and ALL of Metro Detroit to vote for these local student singers.

It all started earlier this summer when "America's Got Talent" host and Flint native, Terry Crews, sent the choir all the way to the live shows. That golden buzzer moment launched a million cheers, tears and "shares" – and now the time for Detroiters to show our support is finally here.

The choir then rocked the house again in the quarterfinals and booked a spot in the semifinals!

Local 4's Kimberly Gill is in Los Angeles with the choir and will have live reports on Local 4 News!

Detroit Youth Choir members are from 8 to 18 years old and practice four nights a week, four to five hours at a time.

"The Detroit Youth choir is a community-based choir. We have a lot of inner-city kids. Some of them have bad home situations or they can be in the streets, there's violence. We give them something positive to come and be a part of," said Anthony T. White, choir director. "We can take that little bit of talent and pour some water on it and grow it."

The semifinals with the Detroit Youth Choir airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. Voting goes through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

