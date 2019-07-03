Top 5: Shopping

Antiques
- Romeo & Juliet Furniture
- Robins Loft Resale & Consignment
- Odd Fellows Antiques
- Downtown Michigan Uniques
- Salt City Antiques
Bookstore
- Squirreled Away Books, Inc
- Barnes & Noble
- Source Booksellers
- Another Look Books
- Books-A-Million
Collectibles and Memorabilia
- DC SPORTS
- Eternal Games
- Pro Sports Zone
- A To Z Cars, Comics, & Coins
- Big Ben's Comix Oasis
Comics
- Bring Your Old Books
- Warp9 Comics
- Big Ben's Comix Oasis
- Vault of Midnight
- A To Z Cards Comics Coins
Crafts Supplies
- The Yarn Stop
- Scrappy Chic
- Arts & Scraps
- Hobby Lobby
- Lorna's Cake & Candy Supply
Electronics
- Great Lakes Pawn
- Micro Center
- Best Buy
- Destiny Games
- Apple Partridge Creek
Florist
- Della's Maple Lane Florist
- VIVIANO Flower Shop
- Rangers Floral Garden
- Tie: Blumz By JRDesigns, Flowers by Lobb, Kroger, & Planterra
- Ray Hunter Florist & Garden
Gaming
- Eternal Games
- RIW Hobbies and Games
- Destiny Games
- Pandemonium Games and Hobbies
- Gamers Gauntlet
Gift Shop
- Michigan Metal Artwork
- Downtown Michigan Uniques
- Forest Novelties
- Bohemian Home
- The Lemon Tree South Lyon
Gold Exchange
- Great Lakes Pawn
- Bogazy Fine Jewelry
- Five Star Pawn
- Garden City Exchange
- American Jewelry and Loan
Home Boutique
- Just By Happenstance
- Forest Novelties
- Grande Trunke Home
- Green Thyme Workshop
- 28 Furniture Co
Housewares
- Just By Happenstance
- Forest Novelties
- The Carpet Guys
- Home Goods
- Tie: Fraitz' Consignment & Meijer
Independent Hardware Store
- Teknicolor Paints
- Northside True Value Hardware
- Frentz and Sons Hardware
- Warren Pipe & Supply Co.
- DeRonne Hardware
Musical Instruments
- GarageBand Music
- Ardis Music
- Hewitt's Music
- Gallagher's Music
- A & G Central Music Inc
New Furniture
- Romeo & Juliet Furniture Liquidations
- Amish Furniture Collection
- Just By Happenstance
- Art Van
- IKEA Canton Home Furnishings
Pawn Shop
- Great Lakes Pawn
- Five Star Pawn
- Romeo & Juliet Furniture
- American Jewelry and Loan
- Garden City Exchange
Picture Framing
- Second Story
- Five Star Pawn
- Michaels
- Art + Frame
- Perfect Corners
Record Store
- Third Man Records Cass Corridor
- Hello Records
Scrapbooking
- Scrappy Chic
- Hobby Lobby - Sterling Heights
- Hobby Lobby
- Remember When? Scrapbooking
- The Scrapbook Tree
Tools
- Sharp Cutter Grinding
- Harbor Freight
- DeRonne Hardware
- The Home Depot
- Teknicolor Paints
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.