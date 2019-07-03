EXCLUDE

Top 5: Shopping

Here are the top 5 leaders for the Shopping section!

By Juliana Vaccaro - Programming Intern

Antiques

  1. Romeo & Juliet Furniture
  2. Robins Loft Resale & Consignment
  3. Odd Fellows Antiques
  4. Downtown Michigan Uniques
  5. Salt City Antiques

Bookstore

  1. Squirreled Away Books, Inc
  2. Barnes & Noble
  3. Source Booksellers
  4. Another Look Books
  5. Books-A-Million

Collectibles and Memorabilia

  1. DC SPORTS
  2. Eternal Games
  3. Pro Sports Zone
  4. A To Z Cars, Comics, & Coins
  5. Big Ben's Comix Oasis

Comics

  1. Bring Your Old Books
  2. Warp9 Comics
  3. Big Ben's Comix Oasis
  4. Vault of Midnight
  5. A To Z Cards Comics Coins

Crafts Supplies

  1. The Yarn Stop
  2. Scrappy Chic
  3. Arts & Scraps
  4. Hobby Lobby
  5. Lorna's Cake & Candy Supply

Electronics

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Micro Center
  3. Best Buy
  4. Destiny Games
  5. Apple Partridge Creek

Florist

  1. Della's Maple Lane Florist
  2. VIVIANO Flower Shop
  3. Rangers Floral Garden
  4. Tie: Blumz By JRDesigns, Flowers by Lobb, Kroger, & Planterra
  5. Ray Hunter Florist & Garden

Gaming

  1. Eternal Games
  2. RIW Hobbies and Games
  3. Destiny Games
  4. Pandemonium Games and Hobbies
  5. Gamers Gauntlet

Gift Shop 

  1. Michigan Metal Artwork
  2. Downtown Michigan Uniques
  3. Forest Novelties
  4. Bohemian Home
  5. The Lemon Tree South Lyon

Gold Exchange

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Bogazy Fine Jewelry
  3. Five Star Pawn
  4. Garden City Exchange
  5. American Jewelry and Loan

Home Boutique

  1. Just By Happenstance
  2. Forest Novelties
  3. Grande Trunke Home
  4. Green Thyme Workshop
  5. 28 Furniture Co

Housewares

  1. Just By Happenstance
  2. Forest Novelties
  3. The Carpet Guys
  4. Home Goods
  5. Tie: Fraitz' Consignment & Meijer

Independent Hardware Store

  1. Teknicolor Paints
  2. Northside True Value Hardware
  3. Frentz and Sons Hardware
  4. Warren Pipe & Supply Co. 
  5. DeRonne Hardware

Musical Instruments

  1. GarageBand Music
  2. Ardis Music
  3. Hewitt's Music
  4. Gallagher's Music
  5. A & G Central Music Inc

New Furniture

  1. Romeo & Juliet Furniture Liquidations
  2. Amish Furniture Collection
  3. Just By Happenstance
  4. Art Van
  5. IKEA Canton Home Furnishings

Pawn Shop

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Five Star Pawn
  3. Romeo & Juliet Furniture
  4. American Jewelry and Loan
  5. Garden City Exchange

Picture Framing

  1. Second Story
  2. Five Star Pawn
  3. Michaels
  4. Art + Frame
  5. Perfect Corners

Record Store

  1. Third Man Records Cass Corridor
  2. Hello Records

Scrapbooking

  1. Scrappy Chic
  2. Hobby Lobby - Sterling Heights
  3. Hobby Lobby
  4. Remember When? Scrapbooking
  5. The Scrapbook Tree

Tools

  1. Sharp Cutter Grinding
  2. Harbor Freight
  3. DeRonne Hardware
  4. The Home Depot
  5. Teknicolor Paints

