Battle of the Bands and Best Choreography Winners at America’s Thanksgiving Parade
Winners of ‘America’s Thanksgiving Parade Presented by Art Van’ contests announced!
After watching “America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van,” you voted for your favorite marching band in our Battle of the Bands contest. Voting is closed and we have a winner!
The winner this year is...
Monroe High School’s Trojan Marching Band!
We also have a winner from our Best Choreography Around a Float contest... SVS Vision’s “Look Forward” float!
Congratulations and thanks to all the participants for making this year’s parade such a fun event!
