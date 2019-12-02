DETROIT – Cyber Monday isn’t just for holiday shopping.

Restaurants are rolling out great deals and discounts on food -- which is awesome.

Here’s a look at deals to claim, from Offers.com:

Applebee’s: Get two bonus $10 gift cards when you purchase a $50 gift card. This offer is valid from Black Friday to Cyber Monday. Also, if you’re from Northern California and Texas, you can get a free Triple Chocolate Meltdown dessert with the purchase of an adult entree on Black Friday.

Black Angus Steakhouse: Get a strawberry whiskey lemonade or cran-blueberry vodka breeze cocktails for $4 each. Also, for each one sold, Black Angus will donate $1 to the Glioblastoma Foundation. Offer is valid from Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Bonefish Grill: Get two $10 Promo Cards when you purchase a $50 Gift Card. Offer is valid from Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Burger 21: Get 10% off on any food and drink items when you purchase through the Patty Perks App.

Burgerim: Buy a Big BurgerIM and get a free Impossible Burger. Offer valid on Black Friday, Nov. 29.

The Cheesecake Factory: Get two free slices of cheesecake with a $25 Gift Card Purchase. Offer is valid from black friday through cyber monday.

Del Taco: For every $30 in gift cards purchased online, you’ll receive two digital coupons, each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal. And for every $100 in gift cards purchased online, you’ll receive eight digital coupons, each good for 1 FREE Small Size Combo Meal. This great deal is valid on Cyber Monday and Tuesday only.

Door Dash: For the first time this year you’ll be able to gift a digital or physical Door Dash gift card. The digital one is available on their website, Amazon, Paypal, Best Buy and Walmart. Plus, you can get 10% off gift cards at Walmart while supplies last from 12/1/2019 to 12/8/2019. And the physical one is available at Target, Best Buy, Albertsons, Safeway and Giant Eagle.

Graeter’s: Get 10% off on orders shipped by Dec. 4 when you use the code CYBER10.

Huddle House:Printable: Get a free entree when you purchase another entree and two drinks.Printable: Get $2 off Any Entree $7+Printable: Get 15% off your check

Hungry Howie’s: Get 51% off any pizza at regular menu price when you order online. Valid on carry out orders only at participating locations. This offer is available from December 2 to December 8.

Insomnia Cookies: Get 20% off cakes through December 1 when you use the code GIVING20.

Instacart: Dunkin’, Folgers, 1850® Brand Coffee, Café Bustelo and Instacart are offering a “Buy 1, Save $1.50” deal on select products (offer valid until 12/7). You can also spend $20 on these qualifying products, and save $5 or unlock free delivery. Also, Hormel, Sargento, Boboli, and Ragú are offering the following deal: “Spend $15 on qualifying products and save $5 or unlock free delivery.” Both offers are valid from 12/2 – 12/29.

Jack in the Box: Get a free Jack’s spicy chicken sandwich with any purchase when signing up for their eClub. Offer is valid from Black Friday until Cyber Monday.

Jet’s Pizza: Get 41% off menu-priced pizzas with the code CYBER. This deal is available for pickup and delivery orders, online only.

Macaroni Grill: On Cyber Monday only, get 25% off All e-Gift Card Purchases.

Marco’s: Get 50% off all pizzas on Cyber Monday when purchased online or through the app.

McDonald’s: Starting on Thanksgiving Eve and running through Cyber Monday you can order McDelivery with Uber Eats with a $0 delivery fee.And if you tweet the McDonald’s menu item(s) you’d love having delivered by Uber Eats, tagging #McDelivery, #Sweepstakes, @McDonalds, @UberEats, you’ll be entered to win the ultimate Late-Night Grand Prize—a year of free late-night McDelivery with Uber Eats and a late-night weekender bag filled with next day essentials.

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Get 20% off everything with the code BESTWEEKEVER.

Starbucks: Get a free $5 e-gift card with a $20 e-gift card purchase. The deal is available on December 2 while supplies last.

Wienerschnitzel: Print this coupon and get 1 free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase. Offer is valid from Black Friday through Sunday, Dec. 1.