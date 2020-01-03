Here are the 3 newest businesses to launch in Detroit

Itching to hit up the freshest new spots in Detroit? From an upscale French eatery to a Southeast Asian restaurant, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to make their debut around town.

Savant

First, wander over to 51 W. Forest St. in Midtown and you'll find Savant, a new cocktail bar, lounge and French spot.

The new spot offers everything from light bites and soups to traditional French sandwiches and entrees. Popular selections include Parisian gnocchi with winter veggies, pickled apple and sage cream; a champagne chicken with pomme puree and marigold; and wagyu steak frites with au poivre sauce.

Ima

Photo: christine h./Yelp

Ima is a spot to score ramen that recently opened at 4870 Cass Ave. in Midtown.

Start your meal off with an appetizer like steamed edamame, house pickles or smoked salmon potato salad before opting for heartier menu entrees such as ramen noodles and protein-centric rice plates. Wash it all down with a carafe of sake, a beer or tea.

Good Times On The Ave

Photo: linda n./Yelp

Finally, mew to 19416 Livernois Ave. in Sherwood Forest is Good Times On The Ave, a traditional American spot.

Stop by for brunch to score Creole shrimp and cheese grits, chicken and waffles or shrimp cake Benedict. Lunch plates include a turkey burger, lobster grilled cheese or portobello sliders. Appetizers, salads, sweets and sides are also available. Check out the full menu here.

