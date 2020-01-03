Ima brings ramen and more to Midtown

If you're after ramen, look no further than this new business. The Midtown newcomer, called Ima, is located at 4870 Cass Ave.

The spot's list of appetizers includes steamed edamame, house pickles and a smoked salmon potato salad. Main dishes include ramen noodles and protein-centric rice plates. To drink, enjoy beer, tea or a carafe of sake. View the menu here.

Ima has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Erik M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 16, wrote, "Ima's new location has tons of room, the same great menu and great staff. The spicy chicken is wonderful and crispy, served with their unique furikake aioli."

And Joe F. wrote, "Fantastic spicy chicken sandwich. It brought the heat for sure so be warned. Started with the edamame and gyoza — simple yet delicious. I couldn't be more pleased with the food and service."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ima is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

