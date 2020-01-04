The 3 coolest new cocktail bars to check out in Detroit

Looking for the best new cocktail bars in Detroit? One of these new spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in search of a new cocktail bar near you.

Brush Street Stadium Deli

2458 Brush St., Brush Park

Photo: KEITH D./Yelp

Brush Street Stadium Deli is a cocktail bar and Cajun/Creole spot.

This new business offers soups, seafood and burgers, in addition to a variety of alcoholic beverages. On the menu, look for the grilled Cajun sausage po'boy, fried catfish, Sriracha crunch shrimp and red beans and rice.

Brush Street Stadium Deli currently holds 4.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating positive attention from users.

Yelper Keith D., who reviewed Brush Street Stadium Deli on Dec. 10, wrote, "First time in. The ambiance in the establishment is nice. This would be a great place to stop at before the game especially since it is in the vicinity of all three sports venues. My drink of choice was the Blake's Hard Cider...very tasty cider!"

Yelper Krystel T. wrote, "The jambalaya also came with a side of fries, with house-made coleslaw and a sweet bourbon barbecue sauce. I also ordered the Vodoo King drink. It was good."

Savant

51 W. Forest St., Midtown

PHOTO: LYDIA A./YELP

Savant is a cocktail bar, lounge and French spot.

This new business offers several cocktails, wine and beer. On the menu, look for signature drinks like the Obeah Man, made with dark rum, white rum, banana, cinnamon and banana vapor and Up on the Hill, which has bourbon, basil, lemon, morel mushroom elixir and aromatic oil.

Savant currently holds 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp, indicating that it is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper M C., who reviewed Savant on Nov. 2, wrote, "The cocktails are unique, exquisite and essentially drinkable-fine art. It's apparent that careful consideration went into each cocktail's balance of delectable flavors, presentation and even color."

Jessica N. noted, "There are 20 craft cocktails on the menu...We had the High Noon Tea Service which is served hot...with flavors of pear, ginger and lemon."

Savant is open from 5 p.m.–11 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Hammer & Nail

3800 Woodward Ave., Midtown

PHOTO: ELLEN R./YELP

Hammer & Nail is a cocktail bar.

Look for specialty drinks, sandwiches and appetizers. On the menu, try cocktails such as The Pink Squirrel with Creme de Noyaux, Creme de Cacao and Calder Dairy ream and The Collins with Old Tom gin, housemade citrus sorbet, fresh lemon juice and club soda. There are also shareables like deviled eggs and warm onion dip.

Yelp users are excited about Hammer & Nail, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on the site.

Yelper Nat Z., who was one of the first users to visit Hammer & Nail on Dec. 8, wrote, "You can order from a list of classic cocktails, or you can order, quite impressively, a $3 Schlitz or Blatz."

Ellen R. noted, "The very long bar was pretty full. Nice choice of cocktails and other options too. Small snack menu, but it embraces the retro vibe so not normal bar food. "

Hammer & Nail is open from 4 p.m.–midnight on Monday through Saturday and 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

