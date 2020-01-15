Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Detroit if you're on a budget of up to $600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

19645 Marx St.

Listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19645 Marx St.

In the unit, you can anticipate central air conditioning and carpeted floors. The building boasts on-site management. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

850 Whitmore Road

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit situated at 850 Whitmore Road. It's listed for $600/month for its 1,003 square feet.

The building boasts assigned parking and an elevator. In the residence, you'll find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. This apartment is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

825 Whitmore Road

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 825 Whitmore Road that's also going for $600/month.

The apartment has in-unit laundry. The building offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. Cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

9932 Lawton St., #6

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 9932 Lawton St. It's listed for $600/month.

Look for a balcony and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. This rental is cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

