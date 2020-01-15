Check out the 3 most popular spots in Detroit's Briggs neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Briggs has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a surf and turf restaurant to a historic local pub.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Briggs, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Iridescence

Photo: ANN W./Yelp

Topping the list is bar and New American spot Iridescence. Located at 2901 Grand River Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 270 reviews on Yelp. Situated within MotorCity Casino Hotel, the upscale restaurant offers a menu that varies from steaks and lamb to salmon and scallops. Stop by for a five-course meal with a selection that includes choices like Foie gras, oysters, sweet corn soup, wild Alaskan Black Cod, New York strip steak and a 24K chocolate bar for dessert.

2. D.tour Spa

PHOTO: NADIA B./YELP

Next up is day spa D.Tour Spa, situated at 2901 Grand River Ave. With four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Indulge in pampering within any of the spa's lounges that include 10 private treatment rooms, thermal whirlpools, large steam rooms, dry saunas and rain shower facilities. Enjoy services that range from facials and massages to body wraps and body scrubs.

3. Nancy Whiskey

PHOTO: JESSICA N./YELP

Finally, Irish pub Nancy Whiskey is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2644 Harrison St., four stars out of 77 reviews. Opened since 1902, the pub offers live entertainment, drinks and food.

