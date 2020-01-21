Daryl Hall & John Oates announce 2020 tour with DTE stop

DETROIT – If you’re feeling Out of Touch, fear not -- Daryl Hall & John Oates have announced a new tour and it’s coming to Southeast Michigan.

According to our Private Eyes, the iconic duo will hit the stage at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Sale to the general public begins on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m., pre-sale for VIP and general tickets start today and extend through Thursday, January 23 at 10 p.m. local time. There is no discount, even if you’re a Family Man.

So, Do What You Want To Do and Be What You Are, and if you don’t go, it’s likely that you’ll lose That Lovin’ Feelin’ -- you’ve been warned.