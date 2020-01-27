The 3 best fast-food spots in Detroit

In search of a new favorite fast-food spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fast-food spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Grandys Coney Island Restaurant

Photo: DeAndre M./Yelp

First on the list is Grandys Coney Island Restaurant. Located at 1200 Holbrook St., the fast-food spot is the highest-rated fast food restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Food Exchange

Photo: faith c./Yelp

Next up is Food Exchange, situated at 8451 Harper Ave. With four stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the fast-food spot, which offers burgers, sandwiches, wings and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Uncle Rays Potato Chips

Photo: sierra b./Yelp

Finally, Uncle Rays Potato Chips, a fast-food spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 15 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14245 Birwood St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.