Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $1,300 get you?

1431 Washington Blvd. (Downtown)

First, listed at $1,230/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The apartment, which comes furnished, includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. This property is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a $250 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

500 River Place Drive (Gold Coast)

And here's a 610-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 500 River Place Drive that's going for $1,250/month.

You can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet deposit and a $25 monthly fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

18115 Roselawn St. (Bagley)

Next, check out this three-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 18115 Roselawn St. It's also listed for $1,250/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. You can also expect granite countertops in the residence. Pets are not allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

1743 Van Dyke St. (West Village)

Last but not least, there's this three-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1743 Van Dyke St. It's listed for $1,300/month for its 1,288 square feet.

The apartment includes a deck and hardwood flooring. The building has assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $40 application fee and a $150 non-refundable deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

