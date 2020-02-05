Apartments for rent in Detroit: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Detroit if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1544-1566 E. Lafayette St. (Lafayette Park)

Listed at $2,025/month, this 1,110-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1544-1566 E. Lafayette St.

In the apartment, you can expect a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

250 Riverfront Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 250 Riverfront Drive. It's listed for $2,042/month for its 1,350 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the apartment, the listing promises a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

1538 Centre St. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1538 Centre St. that's going for $2,080/month.

The residence comes furnished and has a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $175 cleaning fee and a $500 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

