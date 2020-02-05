Detroit's 3 top spots to score chicken wings on the cheap

Got a hankering for chicken wings?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable chicken wing sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. City Wings

Photo: MARC D./Yelp

Topping the list is City Wings. Located at 2896 W. Grand Blvd. in New Center, the spot to score chicken wings and more is the highest-rated cheap chicken wing spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 104 reviews on Yelp. Choose from a number of wing flavors, including cajun, lemon pepper, spicy mayo ginger, Caribbean jerk and teriyaki. Try barbecue baked beans, four-cheese macaroni or potato salad as your side.

If you're looking for more, we found these details about City Wings on Yelp.

"City Wings, Inc. was established in 2007," according to the history section of the business's Yelp profile.

2. Victory Liquor & Food Store

Photo: DEE D./Yelp

Next up is Victory Liquor & Food Store, situated at 16200 W. Warren Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits, soul food and chicken wings has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Victory Liquor & Food Store on Yelp.

"Our business offers the best soul food in the city of Detroit," it notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "Everything is made from scratch daily, and our reviews speak for themselves."

3. JJ Fish & Chicken

Photo: JJ FISH & CHICKEN/Yelp

JJ Fish & Chicken, located at 20225 W. 8 Mile Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced spot to score chicken wings and more four stars out of 16 reviews. Expect options like chicken nuggets, chicken gizzard and chicken breast, in addition to wings. Add sides such as okra, hush puppies, onion rings and coleslaw.

Yelper Nickky B., who reviewed JJ Fish & Chicken on Jan. 16, wrote, "I got a lunch special with two chicken wings, catfish fillet, fries and Kool-Aid to drink...The catfish and wings were battered and fried perfectly."

