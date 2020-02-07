The 4 best Chinese spots in Detroit

Craving Chinese food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Detroit area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business CRM software provider. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Detroit-area restaurants grew to $25 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Peterboro

photo: jeffrey t./yelp

First on the list is The Peterboro. Located at 420 Peterboro St. in Midtown, the cocktail bar and Chinese spot is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.

2. Johnny Noodle King

photo: rose m./yelp

Next up is Hubbard-Richard's Johnny Noodle King, situated at 2601 W. Fort. With four stars out of 703 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers ramen and noodles, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Dynasty Chinese Food

Photo: Dynasty Chinese Food/Yelp

Jefferson Chalmers's Dynasty Chinese Food, located at 13340 E. Jefferson Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 14 reviews.

4. Kwong Village

photo: rob d./yelp

Kwong Village, a Chinese spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6600 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

